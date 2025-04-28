St Mungo’s Academy in Glasgow’s East End was founded in 1858 by the Marist Brothers religious order at 96 Garngad Hill.
After many years in Townhead, the school moved to its current site on Crownpoint Road, Gallowgate in the early seventies.
Here are eight famous faces who attended St Mungo’s Academy on the Gallowgate.
1. Tony Roper
Although born in Anderston, Tony Roper attended St Mungo's Academy before leaving school to become a miner in Fife. | BBC
2. James Allan
Glasvegas frontman James Allan was born in Dalmarnock and attended St Mungo's Academy. He formed the band Glasvegas with Rab Allan in the summer of 2003. | Glasvegas
3. Tommy Burns
Celtic legend Tommy Burns was born and raised in the Calton in Glasgow's East End in the shadows of Celtic Park. | Getty Images
4. Joe Moretti
Session guitarist Joe Moretti who played with Gene Vincent and Tom Jones amongst others went to St Mungo's Academy. | Getty Images
