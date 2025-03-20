People of Hamilton: 8 famous faces who were pupils at Holy Cross High School in Hamilton

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:17 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Holy Cross High School in Hamilton.

The original site on Muir Street started out as St Mary's Primary in the 1930s and became Holy Cross High School in the 1950s using the original St Mary's building.

In 2007 Holy Cross High School relocated to a new building in New Park Street as part of South Lanarkshire Council's ongoing school modernisation programme.

Here are eight famous faces who attended Holy Cross High School in Hamilton.

1. Paul McStay

Celtic legend and former Scotland international Paul McStay was once a pupil at Holy Cross High School in Hamilton. | Getty Images

2. John McCusker

Bellshill-born John McCusker who was once a member of Battlefield Band was a pupil at Holy Cross High School in Hamilton. | BBC

3. Archbishop Leo Cushley

Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh Leo Cushley was a pupil at Holy Cross High School in Hamilton for two years before going on to study at Blairs College. Photo: Ian Georgeson

4. Alan McManus

Retired Scottish professional snooker player and 1994 Masters winner Alan McManus is a former pupil of Holy Cross High School in Hamilton. | Getty Images

