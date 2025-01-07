People of Johnstone: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Johnstone

1 . Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was born in Johnstone to parents from Port Glasgow in November 1966. When he was nine years old his family moved south to the Bishopton area of Stratford-upon-Avon. Reflecting on his upbringing in Johnstone, during a podcast appearance he said: “My mum was a big inspiration in terms of getting that workplace ethic in place." | Getty Images