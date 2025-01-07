People of Johnstone: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Johnstone

The Renfrewshire town of Johnstone has made a significant contribution to the world and produced world-famous chefs, politicians and footballers.
Johnstone was a planned community that was built around the house of Easter Cochrane which was later named Johnstone Castle. The Houstons of Milliken acquired the estate in 1773 and began to commission designs for a series of regular residential streets which is now the town centre.
Here are 9 famous faces who were born and grew up in Johnstone.
1. Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was born in Johnstone to parents from Port Glasgow in November 1966. When he was nine years old his family moved south to the Bishopton area of Stratford-upon-Avon. Reflecting on his upbringing in Johnstone, during a podcast appearance he said: “My mum was a big inspiration in terms of getting that workplace ethic in place." | Getty Images
2. George Reid
Former Australian politician George Reid was born in Johnstone before his family emigrated to Australia. He became Australia's fourth Prime Minister in 1904. He also served as the high commissioner of Australia to the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1916. | Getty Images
3. Phyllis Logan
Scottish actress Phyllis Logan who is best known for her roles as Lady Jane Felsham in Lovejoy and Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey grew up in Johnstone and attended Johnstone High School. | Getty Images
4. Jim Leighton
Aberdeen and Scotland legend Jim Leighton was born in Johnstone. He was capped 91 times for Scotland and won the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen. | Getty Images
