The town of Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire can be found nine miles outside of Glasgow and lies on the Forth and Clyde canal.
Kirkintilloch has a storied history, dating all the way back to the mid 2nd-century where there was a Roman fort in what is now Peel Park - defending the Antonine Wall which ran through the town, long before the foundations of the town were ever placed.
If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Kirkintilloch, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!
Many famous faces have also once called Kirkintilloch home with the town producing footballers, musicians and businesswomen.
Here are nine famous faces from Kirkintilloch.
