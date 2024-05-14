People of Kirkintilloch: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Kirkintilloch

These are the famous faces who grew up in Kirkintilloch

The town of Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire can be found nine miles outside of Glasgow and lies on the Forth and Clyde canal.

Kirkintilloch has a storied history, dating all the way back to the mid 2nd-century where there was a Roman fort in what is now Peel Park - defending the Antonine Wall which ran through the town, long before the foundations of the town were ever placed.

If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Kirkintilloch, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!

Many famous faces have also once called Kirkintilloch home with the town producing footballers, musicians and businesswomen.

Here are nine famous faces from Kirkintilloch.

Rita Cowan was born into an unassuming middle class life in Kirkintilloch in 1896. She is known as the 'Mother of Japanese Whisky'.

1. Rita Taketsuru

Lisbon Lion and Celtic legend Willie Wallace was born in Kirkintilloch. He began his football career at nearby Kilsyth Rangers and played for Stenhousemuir, Raith Rovers and Hearts before joining Jock Stein's Celtic in 1966.

2. Willie Wallace

Helen Walker McAndrew was born in Kirkintilloch to Thomas Walker and Margaret Boyd in February 1825. Some believe that she was the first female physician in the US state of Michigan.

3. Helen Walker McAndrew

Former Nazareth guitarist Billy Rankin was brought up in Kirkintilloch and was a pupil at Kirkintilloch High School. He lived at Kenilworth Road and made his stage debut at Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

4. Billy Rankin

