People of Knightswood: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Knightswood Secondary School including Bill Forsyth & Sharon Rooney

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to school at Knightswood Secondary School.

Knightswood Secondary School was established in October 1958 and has welcomed many famous faces from the world of sport and television.

The area is also home to The Dance School Of Scotland which was attended by The Nest and Sex Education star Mirren Mack.

Here are seven famous faces who attended Knightswood Secondary School.

Barbie and Two Doors Down star Sharon Rooney was once a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School.

1. Sharon Ronney

Barbie and Two Doors Down star Sharon Rooney was once a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School. | Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The first National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean grew up in Knightswood and was educated at Knightswood Secondary School, where he first developed an interest in cooking through his school's home economics class.

2. Gary Maclean

The first National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean grew up in Knightswood and was educated at Knightswood Secondary School, where he first developed an interest in cooking through his school's home economics class. | Contributed

Scottish film director Bill Forsyth who is known for his films Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Comfort and Joy was a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School which he said encouraged his interest in the arts.

3. Bill Forsyth

Scottish film director Bill Forsyth who is known for his films Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Comfort and Joy was a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School which he said encouraged his interest in the arts. | Scotsman

Partick Thistle and Hibernian legend Alan Rough was educated at Knightswood Secondary School. He won 53 caps for Scotland and played in two World Cups.

4. Alan Rough

Partick Thistle and Hibernian legend Alan Rough was educated at Knightswood Secondary School. He won 53 caps for Scotland and played in two World Cups. | Getty Images

