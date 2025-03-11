Knightswood Secondary School was established in October 1958 and has welcomed many famous faces from the world of sport and television.
The area is also home to The Dance School Of Scotland which was attended by The Nest and Sex Education star Mirren Mack.
Here are seven famous faces who attended Knightswood Secondary School.
1. Sharon Ronney
Barbie and Two Doors Down star Sharon Rooney was once a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School. | Getty Images for Warner Bros.
2. Gary Maclean
The first National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean grew up in Knightswood and was educated at Knightswood Secondary School, where he first developed an interest in cooking through his school's home economics class. | Contributed
3. Bill Forsyth
Scottish film director Bill Forsyth who is known for his films Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Comfort and Joy was a pupil at Knightswood Secondary School which he said encouraged his interest in the arts. | Scotsman
4. Alan Rough
Partick Thistle and Hibernian legend Alan Rough was educated at Knightswood Secondary School. He won 53 caps for Scotland and played in two World Cups. | Getty Images