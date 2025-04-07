Eastwood High School is one of the successor schools to Eastwood Senior Secondary School which opened in 1936 in Clarkston.
The school serves the immediate area of Newton Mearns and the villages of Neilston and Uplawmoor.
Here are six famous faces who attended Eastwood High School in Newton Mearns.
1. Kelly Macdonald
Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald who is best known for her performances in Trainspotting, Nanny McPhee and as the voice of Princess Merida in the Disney Pixar animated film Brave grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School from 1989 to 1993. | Getty Images
2. Brian Robertson
Guitarist Brian Robertson who is best known as a former member of Thin Lizzy, was born in Clarkston and educated Eastwood High School. | Getty Images
3. Ricky Gardiner
Ricky Gardiner was hailed as a 'guitar genius' by top producer Tony Visconti and worked with David Bowie and Iggy Pop. Photo: Virginia Scott
4. Amy Corbett
Scottish senior design manager and product lead at the Lego Group Amy Corbett was a pupil at at Eastwood High School, before doing a Masters degree in product design engineering – a course jointly awarded by the University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art. | Getty Images for Teen Vogue
