People of Newton Mearns: 6 famous faces who were pupils at Eastwood High School in Newton Mearns

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:21 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Eastwood High School in Newton Mearns.

Eastwood High School is one of the successor schools to Eastwood Senior Secondary School which opened in 1936 in Clarkston.

The school serves the immediate area of Newton Mearns and the villages of Neilston and Uplawmoor.

Here are six famous faces who attended Eastwood High School in Newton Mearns.

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald who is best known for her performances in Trainspotting, Nanny McPhee and as the voice of Princess Merida in the Disney Pixar animated film Brave grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School from 1989 to 1993.

1. Kelly Macdonald

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald who is best known for her performances in Trainspotting, Nanny McPhee and as the voice of Princess Merida in the Disney Pixar animated film Brave grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School from 1989 to 1993. | Getty Images

Guitarist Brian Robertson who is best known as a former member of Thin Lizzy, was born in Clarkston and educated Eastwood High School.

2. Brian Robertson

Guitarist Brian Robertson who is best known as a former member of Thin Lizzy, was born in Clarkston and educated Eastwood High School. | Getty Images

Ricky Gardiner was hailed as a 'guitar genius' by top producer Tony Visconti and worked with David Bowie and Iggy Pop.

3. Ricky Gardiner

Ricky Gardiner was hailed as a 'guitar genius' by top producer Tony Visconti and worked with David Bowie and Iggy Pop. Photo: Virginia Scott

Scottish senior design manager and product lead at the Lego Group Amy Corbett was a pupil at at Eastwood High School, before doing a Masters degree in product design engineering – a course jointly awarded by the University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art.

4. Amy Corbett

Scottish senior design manager and product lead at the Lego Group Amy Corbett was a pupil at at Eastwood High School, before doing a Masters degree in product design engineering – a course jointly awarded by the University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art. | Getty Images for Teen Vogue

