Paisley is Scotland’s largest town that has a rich cultural history that has produced many famous faces over the years.

The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.

Castlehead High School was opened in 1972 and the primary schools which feed into the school are Glencoats Primary School, Wallace Primary School and West Primary School.

Here are five famous faces who attended Castlehead High School in Paisley.

1 . Richard Madden Bodyguard star Richard Madden grew up in Elderslie and attended Castlehead High School. | Getty Images

2 . Elena Baltacha Ukrainian-born tennis player Elena Baltacha attended Castlehead High School after her family moved to Paisley. | Getty Images

3 . Seán Batty TV weather presenter Seán Batty went to Castlehead High in Paisley from 1994.He went on to study meteorology at the University of Reading. | Jamie Simpson

4 . Majid Haq Scottish cricketer Majid Haq was born and brought up in Paisley and attended South Primary School before going on to Castlehead High School. | AFP via Getty Images