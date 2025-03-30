People of Paisley: 6 famous faces who were pupils at Paisley Grammar School in Paisley

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 23:22 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Paisley Grammar School in Paisley

Paisley is Scotland’s largest town that has a rich cultural history that has produced many famous faces over the years.

The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free.

Here are six famous faces who attended Paisley Grammar School in Paisley.

Doctor Who star David Tennant was educated at Ralston Primary School and Paisley Grammar School. He attended Saturday classes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before passing an official audition at the age of 16, becoming one of their youngest students and studying there between the ages of 17 and 20.

1. David Tennant

Doctor Who star David Tennant was educated at Ralston Primary School and Paisley Grammar School. He attended Saturday classes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before passing an official audition at the age of 16, becoming one of their youngest students and studying there between the ages of 17 and 20. | Getty Images

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil was born in Paisley in May 1949, and he attended Paisley Grammar School before studying at the University of Glasgow.

2. Andrew Neil

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil was born in Paisley in May 1949, and he attended Paisley Grammar School before studying at the University of Glasgow. Photo: Broadcaster Andrew Neil will head GB News as well as presenting a nightly news programme on the channel (Getty Images)

Kenny Ireland was best known for his portrayal of the character Donald Stewart in the ITV series Benidorm. After leaving Paisley Grammar School, he worked as an apprentice at the town's thread manufacturer, J&P Coats.

3. Kenny Ireland

Kenny Ireland was best known for his portrayal of the character Donald Stewart in the ITV series Benidorm. After leaving Paisley Grammar School, he worked as an apprentice at the town's thread manufacturer, J&P Coats. | ITV

Actor and film director Peter Howitt spent a brief time at Paisley Grammar School in 1970.

4. Peter Howitt

Actor and film director Peter Howitt spent a brief time at Paisley Grammar School in 1970. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleScotlandHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice