People of Rutherglen: 18 famous faces who went to school in Rutherglen

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST

These are some famous faces who went to school in Rutherglen

The town of Rutherglen can be found on the outskirts of Glasgow in South Lanarkshire which once used to exist as a separate Lanarkshire burgh. #

One of Rutherglen's most famous faces is actor Robbie Coltrane, but he did not attend high school in the town as he went on to be educated at Belmont House School in Newton Mearns before moving to Glenalmond College.

We have put together a list of some of the other famous faces who went to school in Rutherglen.

After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School.

1. Stan Laurel

After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School. | Getty Images

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School.

2. Audrey Tait

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Supplied

Midge Ure was born in Cambuslang and attended Rutherglen Academy until he was 15 years old.

3. Midge Ure

Midge Ure was born in Cambuslang and attended Rutherglen Academy until he was 15 years old. | Supplied

Richard Rankin is best known for his roles in Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, Outlander and Rebus. He was born in Rutherglen in 1983 and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School after moving to King's Park.

4. Richard Rankin

Richard Rankin is best known for his roles in Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, Outlander and Rebus. He was born in Rutherglen in 1983 and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School after moving to King's Park. Photo: Mark Mainz

