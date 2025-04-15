People of Rutherglen: 18 famous faces who went to school in Rutherglen

The town of Rutherglen can be found on the outskirts of Glasgow in South Lanarkshire which once used to exist as a separate Lanarkshire burgh. #

One of Rutherglen's most famous faces is actor Robbie Coltrane, but he did not attend high school in the town as he went on to be educated at Belmont House School in Newton Mearns before moving to Glenalmond College.

We have put together a list of some of the other famous faces who went to school in Rutherglen.

1 . Stan Laurel After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School. | Getty Images

2 . Audrey Tait Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Supplied

3 . Midge Ure Midge Ure was born in Cambuslang and attended Rutherglen Academy until he was 15 years old. | Supplied