Trinity High School was established in 1971 to provide a combined Catholic secondary education provision for Cambuslang and Rutherglen under the new comprehensive system.
The secondary schools affiliated primary schools include St Anthony's in Springhall, St Bride's in Cambuslang, St Cadoc's in Halfway, St Charles' in Newton, St Columbkille's in Rutherglen, St Joachim's in Carmyle, and St Mark's in Blairbeth.
Here are six famous faces who attended Trinity High School in Rutherglen.
1. Bernard Ponsonby
Former STV News Special Correspondent Bernard Ponsonby was born in the Garngad and educated at Trinity High School before becoming a student at the University of Strathclyde. | STV News
2. Andy Walker
Former Celtic and Motherwell striker Andy Walker was a pupil at Trinity High School during the late seventies. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. James Kelly
Former Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly grew up in Halfway and was educated at Trinity High School in Rutherglen. Photo: WPA Pool
4. Kevin Nisbet
Aberdeen and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet was brought up in Cambuslang and attended Trinity High School. | SNS Group
