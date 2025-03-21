People of Rutherglen: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen

These are some of the famous faces who went to Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen.

Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen was established in August 1970 as a four-year school, merging some of the pupils already at Rutherglen Academy with pupils from Gallowflat Junior Secondary.

The schools history can be traced back to 1886 when Stonelaw Public School was built on Melrose Avenue. It became Rutherglen Academy in 1926 and its former pupils include Midge Ure, Andy Cameron and Jim McColl.

Here are seven famous faces who attended Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen.

Richard Rankin is best known for his roles in Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, Outlander and Rebus. He was born in Rutherglen in 1983 and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School after moving to King's Park.

1. Richard Rankin

Richard Rankin is best known for his roles in Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, Outlander and Rebus. He was born in Rutherglen in 1983 and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School after moving to King's Park. Photo: Mark Mainz

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School.

2. Audrey Tait

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Supplied

Former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly grew up in Burnside and attended Stonelaw High School.

3. Simon Donnelly

Former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly grew up in Burnside and attended Stonelaw High School. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy

Rutherglen-born actor Scott Kyle who is best known for his roles as Ross in Outlander and Clancy in The Angels' Share, attended Stonelaw High School prior to taking an acting course at the Glasgow College of Nautical Studies.

4. Scott Kyle

Rutherglen-born actor Scott Kyle who is best known for his roles as Ross in Outlander and Clancy in The Angels' Share, attended Stonelaw High School prior to taking an acting course at the Glasgow College of Nautical Studies. | Starz

