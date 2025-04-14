People of West Dunbartonshire: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Vale of Leven Academy

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:39 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Vale of Leven Academy in West Dunbartonshire.

Vale of Leven Academy was established in 1884 with the school originally opening as North Public School, in what now houses Christie Park Primary.

The school serves the surrounding towns of Alexandria, Balloch, Bonhill, Jamestown, and Renton.

Here are seven famous faces who attended Vale of Leven Academy in West Dunbartonshire.

