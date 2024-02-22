The People's Palace has been at the heart of telling Glasgow's story since the 1940s, even though the building was first opened in the city in 1898.

Major changes are set to take place at the museum in the next few years after National Lottery Heritage funding was secured to transform the museum and the much-loved Winter Gardens glasshouse.

Glaswegians have a last chance to see the museum how it is and to take in the many treasures on display until Sunday 14 April. Here is a flavour of what is currently on display at the museum.

1 . Buttercup Dairy You'll find the shop front of the old Buttercup Dairy at the People's Palace.

2 . People's Palace entrance The stairs which meet you as you enter the People's Palace at Glasgow Green.

3 . Single-End Step back in time at the People's Palace at the single-end flat which shows Glasgow living conditions of old.