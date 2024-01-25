Poor Things: Alasdair Gray's Glasgow in 20 pictures

Alasdair Gray is one of Glasgow's most famous novelists and artists who made a considerable mark on the city.

He began life in the north-east of Glasgow in December 1934 as the son of Alexander and Amy Gray with his sister Mora following two years later.

Following the outbreak of war, Gray's father moved down to Wetherby in Yorkshire to manage a hostel for workers at a munitions factory before his family shortly followed. They moved back to Glasgow after the war and Gray began to attend Miss Jean Irwin’s art class at Kelvingrove Art Gallery which formed some of his early artistic foundations.

Gray would go on to have a celebrated and impactful career as an educator, painter and author with pieces of his public art being part of Glasgow and the West End's fabric.

His 1992 novel Poor Things was recently adapted into a film, which has received a whopping 11 Oscar nominations after winning seven Golden Globes.

Here are 20 locations in Glasgow connected to Alasdair Gray.

1 . Òran Mór Head along to Òran Mór at the top of Byres Road and look up at the stunning Celestial Ceiling mural by Alasdair Gray which is one of Scotland's largest pieces of public art.

2 . Ubiquitous Chip You can find the Alasdair Gray mural along the stairs at the back of The Chip's Courtyard Restaurant.

3 . Hillhead Subway Alasdair Gray created a 2m x 12m mural for SPT's Hillhead Subway station after being approached to do the work because of his strong links to the Hillhead area and Glasgow's West End.. Speaking about the mural, Gray said: "I have lived and worked in the district since 1969, and I knew I would enjoy depicting it, and those who use the subway, in a symbolic and humorous way."