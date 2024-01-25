Poor Things: Alasdair Gray's Glasgow in 20 pictures
Alasdair Gray is one of Glasgow's most famous novelists and artists who made a considerable mark on the city.
He began life in the north-east of Glasgow in December 1934 as the son of Alexander and Amy Gray with his sister Mora following two years later.
Following the outbreak of war, Gray's father moved down to Wetherby in Yorkshire to manage a hostel for workers at a munitions factory before his family shortly followed. They moved back to Glasgow after the war and Gray began to attend Miss Jean Irwin’s art class at Kelvingrove Art Gallery which formed some of his early artistic foundations.
Gray would go on to have a celebrated and impactful career as an educator, painter and author with pieces of his public art being part of Glasgow and the West End's fabric.
His 1992 novel Poor Things was recently adapted into a film, which has received a whopping 11 Oscar nominations after winning seven Golden Globes.
Here are 20 locations in Glasgow connected to Alasdair Gray.