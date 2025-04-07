Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gillespie was pictured out and about in Glasgow’s East End over the weekend.

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s East End over the weekend as he pictured down The Barras.

The Springburn-born singer was back in Glasgow for two sold out nights at the O2 Academy as the band brought their ‘Come Ahead’ tour to the city.

Taking to LinkedIn, Barras fashion retailer Kennedy said: “ Cool surprise today – Bobby Gillespie, Primal Scream, dropped by the shop while checking out the Barras Market!”

Kennedy

We headed along to see Primal Scream on Friday for the first of two Glasgow gigs and were absolutely blown away by the energy they brought to the stage.

New songs such as “Love Insurrection”, “Ready To Go Home” and “Love Ain’t Enough” didn’t feel out of place in a setlist that was a great mix of Primal Scream tunes from throughout their back catalogue.

The end of the gig was a real highlight as the band powered through some of their biggest hits; an absolutely storming performance, swaggering through “Loaded”, “Swastika Eyes”, “Movin’ on Up”, “Country Girl”, “Melancholy Man” “Come Together” and “Rocks”.

There was something really special about “Loaded” as wherever you looked around you on the floor, absolutely everyone was enjoying the moment as they danced away and switched off from the outside world. This could also be said for “Come Together” as the band delivered the simple yet effective message to ‘come together as one’. The Glasgow crowd appreciated the nostalgia-tinged sentiment that took them right back.

Primal Scream are still bringing a lot of joy to people’s lives 38 years after releasing their debut album Sonic Flower Groove, and 43 years after the rock band were originally formed in 1982 in Glasgow by Bobby Gillespie and Jim Beattie.

A wispy yet insistent, enigmatic, shaman-like presence, Bobby Gillespie remains one of the best frontman you can see live out in the wild and if you get the chance on this tour, you need to go and see Primal Scream - a band with a lot still to give.