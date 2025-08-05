Quirky Glasgow: 8 quirky and unusual things to see and do in Glasgow this August

Our guide to some of the more unusual and quirky sights to see and do in Glasgow in August.
Glasgow has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange, quirky and unusual attractions for people to visit.
From the bones of saints to almost forgotten football stadiums, there are stories around every corner in the city.
Take a look below at our guide to the 8 best quirky and unsual things to see and do in Glasgow and let us know your favourite quirky Glasgow attraction.
1. Glasgow Necropolis Walking Tours
Glasgow Necropolis Walking Tours take place on 16th August and 31st August this month. They are a fantastic opporunity to learn about one of Glasgow's most interesting places. You can contact [email protected] with details of the tour that you wish to attend and the number of places that you wish to reserve. | Stuart Neville
2. Sighthill Standing Stones
Sighthill Stone Circle has been attracting tourists and members of the Pagan community since it was completed in 1979. This astronomically-aligned stone circle was the first of its kind to be built in the UK in 3,000 years. | Atlas Obscura
3. Glasgow Requiem: The Walk
Narrated by Gary Lewis of Outlander and Billy Elliot fame amongst others, this audio tour takes you through the streets of Glasgow telling you the fascinating hidden stories of the people who have lived there. All you’ll need is your charged phone and a pair of headphones plus the tailored map which you can print off in advance or pick up a copy at the starting point (Townhead). Access the audio via the website (https://www.aproxima.co.uk/gr-walk) | Glasgow Life
4. Lobey Doser
This two-legged horse statue can be found on Woodlands Road in Glasgow’s West End and pays tribute to beloved cartoonist William “Bud” Neil. Lobey Dosser was the sheriff of Calton Creek, which is a fictitious place in Arizona that’s full of Scottish immigrants. Along with his two-legged horse, he has to protect Calton Creek from Rank Bajin with these adventures being a constant in Glasgow’s Evening Times. | Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.