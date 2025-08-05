Quirky Glasgow: 8 quirky and unusual things to see and do in Glasgow this August

3 . Glasgow Requiem: The Walk

Narrated by Gary Lewis of Outlander and Billy Elliot fame amongst others, this audio tour takes you through the streets of Glasgow telling you the fascinating hidden stories of the people who have lived there. All you’ll need is your charged phone and a pair of headphones plus the tailored map which you can print off in advance or pick up a copy at the starting point (Townhead). Access the audio via the website (https://www.aproxima.co.uk/gr-walk) | Glasgow Life