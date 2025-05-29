Rainy Day in Glasgow: 8 great places to go in the city when it's raining

If you're in the mood for a bit of shopping or just want to unwind with a drink, we've rounded up some of our favourite spots around the city where you can stay warm and dry.
Whether you're meeting a friend in town or looking for a fun indoor activity with the kids, here are some of the best rainy day ideas to enjoy in Glasgow.
1. Catch a film at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre
Sit back and relax at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre and enjoy a film in their comfortable surroundings on Ashton Lane. | Grosvenor Picture Theatre
2. Wander round Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a firm favourite of Glaswegians throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’. You'll be able to spend hours here. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
3. Do the tour at Wellpark Brewery
Tennent's is Scotland's best selling lager and a visit to Glasgow's Wellpark Brewery gives visitors the chance to see how it's made. Enjoy a few tastings, and take a trip down memory lane with old television adverts and beer memorabilia. | Tennent's
4. A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Nothing quite beats a bit of lunchtime theatre at Oran Mor. There is a new play on every week - something you won't get anywhere else in Glasgow. | Supplied
