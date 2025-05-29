Rainy Day in Glasgow: 8 great places to go in the city when it's raining

2 . Wander round Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a firm favourite of Glaswegians throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’. You'll be able to spend hours here. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography