20 best places to retire in Scotland revealed - with top spot 30 minutes from Glasgow

Discover the best places to retire in Scotland, including the top spot just 30 minutes from Glasgow.

The best place to retire in Scotland is just 30 minutes from Glasgow city centre, according to financial services group Legal & General. Mid Dunbartonshire was ranked 1st

Encompassing towns and villages such as Milngavie and Bearsden, the area to the north of Glasgow performed consistently across the researches index. The comprehensive study ranked every British constituency against six core pillars which measure good quality of later life: housing, health, community, finances, nature, and access to amenities.

Lorna Shah, Managing Director, Retail Retirement, L&G: “This research gives us a more complete picture of what shapes a happy later life. It’s not just about one factor - it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.

“Financial security in particular, is an enabler for many of the other measures, giving people the freedom to choose where and how they want to live in later life. Our research has shown that having enough set aside can greatly improve retirement wellbeing and a guaranteed income, through products such as an annuity, can lessen anxiety and create a greater sense of certainty. It’s the difference between simply getting by and really enjoying this next stage of life.”

You can find a more detailed explanation of how L&G worked out their rankings, here.

Keep reading to see where else made the list.