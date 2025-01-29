Ricky Gervais spotted posing with Celtic fans ahead of Champions League match against Aston Villa
Ricky Gervais has been spotted alongside Celtic fans ahead of the Hoops Champions League clash against Aston Villa in Birmingham tonight.
Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side have already booked their place in the play-off in the competition after defeating Young Boys at Celtic Park last week thanks to a late own goal from Loris Benito. It means that the pressure is off the Scottish champions for their trip south tonight with Aston Villa still hoping to automatically make the last 16 of the competition which Celtic could also finish in with a win and other results going their way.
Celtic will be without their newest recruit Jota who made a sensational return back to the club earlier this week after spells in Saudi Arabia and France. The Portuguese winger is not registered to play tonight so will likely be watching on from the stands.
Gervais is currently in Birmingham on his Mortality tour and will perform at the Utilita Arena this evening while both sides go head-to-head at Villa Park in the Champions League. The Office star will be heading to Glasgow on his tour next to perform two nights at the SEC Armadillo.
Fellow comedian Kevin Bridges has also been spotted making his way down the road to Birmingham to take in tonight's match.
