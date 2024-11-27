Deacon Blue are one of Glasgow’s best loved bands and they haven’t shied away from featuring the city in their songs over the years.
In an interview with The Scotsman, lead singer Ricky Ross said: “I think I was destined to come to Glasgow. There’s just something about the place which hooks you in. It’s something to do with the spirit of the people. I don’t think you can understand it until you live here.”
There is no doubt that the city has become enriched with the music of Deacon Blue, which is why we wanted to look at the places which are connected to the band who have recently released their eleventh studio album ‘The Great Western Road’ which will coincide with two performances at the OVO Hydro in October.
2025 marks 40 years since Ricky Ross met Dougie Vipond and they started to form Deacon Blue, the songs on ‘The Great Western Road’ reflect the journey the band has taken and remain honest to the age and experience they all share. Ricky Ross.
Here are eight locations connected to Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue in Glasgow.
