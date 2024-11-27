Deacon Blue are one of Glasgow’s best loved bands and they haven’t shied away from featuring the city in their songs over the years.

In an interview with The Scotsman, lead singer Ricky Ross said: “I think I was destined to come to Glasgow. There’s just something about the place which hooks you in. It’s something to do with the spirit of the people. I don’t think you can understand it until you live here.”

There is no doubt that the city has become enriched with the music of Deacon Blue, which is why we wanted to look at the places which are connected to the band who have recently released their eleventh studio album ‘The Great Western Road’ which will coincide with two performances at the OVO Hydro in October.

2025 marks 40 years since Ricky Ross met Dougie Vipond and they started to form Deacon Blue, the songs on ‘The Great Western Road’ reflect the journey the band has taken and remain honest to the age and experience they all share. Ricky Ross.

Here are eight locations connected to Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue in Glasgow.

1 . Ricky Ross Ricky Ross moved to Glasgow in the eighties having been born and raised in Dundee. He formed the band Deacon Blue in the city who would release their debut album in 1987. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Fixx The Fixx pub on Miller Street is where Deacon Blue played their first gig on 5 December 1985. | Supplied

3 . Chimmy Chungas Coopers on Great Western Road was once called Chimmy Chungas. Speaking about the bar, Ricky Ross said: "The band would meet at a bar called Chimmy Chungas and it was the gang headquarters of Deacon Blue - that's what Great Western Road was for me." | Belhaven

4 . Kenmure Street Ricky Ross was living in a flat on Kenmure Street in Pollokshields when he was an English teacher in Glasgow. Watching sweepers of the cleansing department from his bay window inspired him to write Dignity. | Rightmove