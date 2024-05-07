Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to Rod the Mod becoming a Scotland fan.

He has his regular haunts in the city where he likes to visit for a drink and a bite to eat whereas others he has a close connection with from his music career.

Take a look at some of Rod Stewart’s favourite places in Glasgow - some are where you might bump into the singer.

1 . Kelvingrove Cafe Before heading to Celtic Park, Rod Stewart dropped into the Kelvingrove Cafe for a Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned and had a photo with the staff.

2 . Glaschu Rod Stewart made an appearance at Glaschu restaurant in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square back at the beginning of March. He was a big fan of their Appletini which featured his very own Wolfie's whisky.

3 . Murphy’s Rod Stewart has appeared in the Merchant City pub Murphy’s on a few occasions after derby matches with him recently giving punters a blast of Maggie May in recent weeks.