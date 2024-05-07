Rod Stewart’s Glasgow in 11 pictures: The veteran rock star’s favourite spots in Glasgow

Some of Rod Stewart’s favourite spots to visit whenever he is in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 11:40 BST

Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to Rod the Mod becoming a Scotland fan.

He has his regular haunts in the city where he likes to visit for a drink and a bite to eat whereas others he has a close connection with from his music career.

Take a look at some of Rod Stewart’s favourite places in Glasgow - some are where you might bump into the singer.

Before heading to Celtic Park, Rod Stewart dropped into the Kelvingrove Cafe for a Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned and had a photo with the staff.

1. Kelvingrove Cafe

Rod Stewart made an appearance at Glaschu restaurant in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square back at the beginning of March. He was a big fan of their Appletini which featured his very own Wolfie's whisky.

2. Glaschu

Rod Stewart has appeared in the Merchant City pub Murphy’s on a few occasions after derby matches with him recently giving punters a blast of Maggie May in recent weeks.

3. Murphy’s

Rod Stewart has been pictured having a drink in the Sky Bar at Radisson Red - he frequently stays in a suite at the hotel near The Hydro.

4. Radisson Red

