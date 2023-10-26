Rod Stewart’s Glasgow in 9 pictures: The rock star’s favourite spots in Glasgow
Rod Stewart has plenty of regular spots he likes to visit whenever he is in Glasgow
Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city having visited Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.
Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which made him become a Scotland fan.
He has his regular haunts in the city where he likes to visit for a drink and a bite to eat whereas others he has a close connection with.
Take a look at some of Rod Stewart’s favourite places in Glasgow.