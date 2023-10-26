Register
Rod Stewart’s Glasgow in 9 pictures: The rock star’s favourite spots in Glasgow

Rod Stewart has plenty of regular spots he likes to visit whenever he is in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST

Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city having visited Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which made him become a Scotland fan.

He has his regular haunts in the city where he likes to visit for a drink and a bite to eat whereas others he has a close connection with.

Take a look at some of Rod Stewart’s favourite places in Glasgow.

1. Rogano

When it came to dining in Glasgow, Stewart liked to have dinner at Rogano where he had a preferred table.

1. Rogano

When it came to dining in Glasgow, Stewart liked to have dinner at Rogano where he had a preferred table.

Rod Stewart has appeared in the Merchant City pub Murphy’s on a few occasions after derby matches.

2. Murphy’s

Rod Stewart has appeared in the Merchant City pub Murphy’s on a few occasions after derby matches.

The place in Glasgow which Stewart has visited the most is Celtic Park with his love affair starting back in 1973 when he first met legendary Hoops boss Jock Stein.

3. Celtic Park

The place in Glasgow which Stewart has visited the most is Celtic Park with his love affair starting back in 1973 when he first met legendary Hoops boss Jock Stein.

Rod Stewart first appeared at the venue when it was named Green’s Playhouse in 1972 with his band The Faces playing at The Apollo on eight occasions.

4. Glasgow Apollo

Rod Stewart first appeared at the venue when it was named Green’s Playhouse in 1972 with his band The Faces playing at The Apollo on eight occasions.

