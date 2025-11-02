Rutherglen Famous Faces: 7 famous faces who once called Rutherglen home

Irvine Welsh talks about his favourite places in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 22:10 GMT

Famous faces who spent their early years growing up and going to school in Rutherglen.

The town of Rutherglen can be found on the outskirts of Glasgow in South Lanarkshire which once used to exist as a separate Lanarkshire burgh.

One of Rutherglen's most famous faces is actor Robbie Coltrane, but he did not attend high school in the town as he went on to be educated at Belmont House School in Newton Mearns before moving to Glenalmond College.

Here are seven famous faces who once called Rutherglen home.

Robbie Coltrane was born in Rutherglen as the son of Jean Ross Howie, a teacher and pianist, and Ian Baxter McMillan, a GP who also served as a forensic police surgeon.

1. Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane was born in Rutherglen as the son of Jean Ross Howie, a teacher and pianist, and Ian Baxter McMillan, a GP who also served as a forensic police surgeon. | Getty Images

After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School.

2. Stan Laurel

After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School. | AFP via Getty Images

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School.

3. Audrey Tait

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Getty Images

Scottish comedian Andy Cameron was raised by his grandmother Isabella 'Bella' Cameron in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Rutherglen Academy.

4. Andy Cameron

Scottish comedian Andy Cameron was raised by his grandmother Isabella 'Bella' Cameron in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Rutherglen Academy. | Coia's Cafe

