Rutherglen Famous Faces: 7 famous faces who once called Rutherglen home

The town of Rutherglen can be found on the outskirts of Glasgow in South Lanarkshire which once used to exist as a separate Lanarkshire burgh.
One of Rutherglen's most famous faces is actor Robbie Coltrane, but he did not attend high school in the town as he went on to be educated at Belmont House School in Newton Mearns before moving to Glenalmond College.
Here are seven famous faces who once called Rutherglen home.
1. Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane was born in Rutherglen as the son of Jean Ross Howie, a teacher and pianist, and Ian Baxter McMillan, a GP who also served as a forensic police surgeon. | Getty Images
2. Stan Laurel
After moving to Glasgow with his parents, Stan Laurel completed his education at Stonelaw Public School. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Audrey Tait
Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Getty Images
4. Andy Cameron
Scottish comedian Andy Cameron was raised by his grandmother Isabella 'Bella' Cameron in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Rutherglen Academy. | Coia's Cafe