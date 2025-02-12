Sanjeev Kohli is one of Scotland’s best loved actors that has been a permanent fixture on our screens for over 20 years.
He is best known for playing the character of Navid Harrid in the Scottish sitcom Still Game which was first aired back in 2002 but has also starred in River City, Filth and Stan & Ollie.
Speaking about what Glasgow means to him, Sanjeev said: “Glasgow is a city of storytellers and naturally very funny people.”
We sat down to speak to Sanjeev about his best of Glasgow.
1. Murphy's Pakora Bar
One of Sanjeev Kohli's favourite Glasgow restaurants is Murphy's Pakora Bar in Kelvinhaugh as it belongs to his cousin. | Murphy's Pakora Bar
2. Crabshakk Finnieston
His other favourite restaurant in Glasgow is Crabshakk Finnieston as there is always a brilliant atmosphere, the service is fantastic and the food on point. He thinks there is a certain charm with their restaurant in Finnieston. | Crabshakk Finnieston
3. The Rock
Sanjeev Kohli's favourite pub in Glasgow is The Rock on Hyndland Road. He said the staff are really friendly and it's the closest thing he has got to a local. It's unpretentious but he wishes they would serve food again. His children's generation drink in the pub now which he says contributes to a nice family mix. | The Rock
4. Cuku
Sanjeev describes himself as a 'coffee demon'. He has multiple favourite coffee spots but really likes Cuku on Kirklee Road. | Cuku
