City living is great, but sometimes you need to escape the hustle and bustle and explore Scotland’s quieter lands. There is no better way to do that than to find your way to some of Scotland’s incredible islands.

Scotland’s west coast is filled with scenic islands filled with beautiful scenery, great walks and unbelievably friendly people. There is so much to do from countryside walks to historic sites that will blow you away.

Visit Scotland has compiled a list of 12 small islands to visit, so keep reading and find out where you might be heading this summer.

1 . Raasay - The Highlands & Islands 6 hours from Glasgow. Visit Scotland said: "With a regular ferry service that runs throughout the year, 7 days a week, it’s a great choice for a last-minute day trip idea. Raasay boasts magical scenery and landscapes to enjoy, with natural beauty, the hilltop summit of Dun Caan, a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere, with plenty of nature and wildlife to uncover." | Visit Scotland

2 . Rum, Eigg, Canna and Muck - Small Isles 5 and a half hours. Visit Scotland said: "Also known as the Small Isles and located just south of Skye, they offer a range of distinct characteristics, from the mountains of Rum and the nature on Muck, to wildlife on Eigg and the Neolithic and Viking links on Canna." | Visit Scotland

3 . Lismore - Argyll & The Isles 4 hours from Glasgow. Visit Scotland said: "This long, narrow island sits in Loch Linnhe between Fort William and Oban. Lismore, or ‘Lios Mòr’, meaning the ‘Great Garden’ in Gaelic, and with an abundance of places to walk, cycle, kayak, and mountain tops to explore, it’s easy to see why." | Visit Scotland

4 . Unst - Shetland 18 hours from Glasgow. Visit Scotland: "Steeped in Viking heritage, Unst is Britain's most northerly inhabited island and was once the home of Norse travellers while trading between Scandinavia, Greenland and Newfoundland thanks to it’s northerly location. Today, the island still takes great pride in its Norse and Viking connections with over 60 longhouse remains said to be found here." | Visit Scotland