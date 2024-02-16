Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at the SEC, the event welcomes up to 200 of Scotland’s leading wedding suppliers under one roof, giving couples everything they need to plan their perfect day.

From weddingwear and leading venues, to transport options, entertainment and more, the show is a must-visit for brides and grooms-to-be.

Returning to the event are some of the country’s top wedding suppliers, including five-star city centre venue, Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel; Highlandwear and kilt hire specialists, MacGregor and MacDuff; and luxury wedding car company, Carrs Loch Lomond.

Back by popular demand, Q&A stage, Let’s Talk Tying the Knot, in association with Tie the Knot Scotland, will allow visitors to ask industry experts questions about all aspects of their big day throughout a curated programme of talks. The show’s famous Catwalk also returns, spotlighting fashion from exhibitors including Opus Couture and The Bridal Courtyard, who are showcasing a selection of Jimmy Choo wedding shoes, along with a Live Band Showcase sponsored by Hireaband, VIP lounge (for VIP ticket holders), and a Prosecco and Cocktail Bar hosted by Manorview Wedding Venus.

Group Show Manager, Tsitsi Lynn Makuni said: “We’re thrilled to be back at the SEC with Scotland’s top wedding suppliers to give couples a weekend full of inspiration on how to say ‘I do’. 2024 is a special year for us as it marks a decade since same sex marriage was legalised in Scotland, and we’re proud to host an inclusive event that caters to all kinds of celebrations.

“Whether you’re envisioning a lavish party or intimate gathering with family and close friends, the Scottish Wedding Show is the place to be to soak up all the festivities and fun for your big day.”

General Manager at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, Daniel Moran said: "We are thrilled to once again be participating in the upcoming Scottish Wedding Show, where we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to connect with couples planning their special day in Glasgow. Being part of this esteemed event allows us to engage in meaningful conversations, share our expertise, and be a part of the joyous journey as couples embark on creating their dream weddings across Scotland.”

Couples or wedding parties who are looking to make their visit to the Scottish Wedding Show a truly unforgettable occasion can upgrade to VIP tickets for fast-track entry into the show where you can enjoy a glass of fizz or a dram from Clydeside Distillery in the comfort of the VIP Lounge. The VIP package also includes a seat in the front two rows of the Catwalk Show, a Clarins goody bag, plus the latest copy of Tie the Knot Scotland magazine.