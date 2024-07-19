Seaside Guide: 11 of the best things to do and see in Largs

These are some of our favourite spots to head to whenever we are in Largs

Largs has long been a popular and favourite seaside resort which generations of Glaswegians have flocked to over the years as they headed on their holidays “doon the watter”.

Located on the Firth of Clyde, the town has historic links to the Vikings with the year 1263 being key as the Vikings, attempted to land from a fleet of longboats, but were repulsed by the army of Alexander III. There is annual festival each year to commemorate this with battle re-enactments and living history displays.

The Isle of Cumbrae is near to Largs with plenty opting to also jump on the ferry over to Millport for the day.

Here are eleven of the best places to head to in Largs

Enjoy a peaceful stroll along the seafront at Largs which is complete with a Victorian promenade as you look out over the Firth of Clyde - do look out for the seagulls though!

1. Have a stroll along Largs sea front

Enjoy a peaceful stroll along the seafront at Largs which is complete with a Victorian promenade as you look out over the Firth of Clyde - do look out for the seagulls though! Photo: Kenny Lam

Nardini’s is a west of Scotland institution having been originally opened in 1935. It is synonymous with a trip “doon the watter” making it a must visit in Largs for some of the finest ice cream you might ever sample. 2 Greenock Rd, Largs KA30 8NF.

2. Have an ice cream at Nardini’s

Nardini’s is a west of Scotland institution having been originally opened in 1935. It is synonymous with a trip “doon the watter” making it a must visit in Largs for some of the finest ice cream you might ever sample. 2 Greenock Rd, Largs KA30 8NF. | Nardini's Cafe

Magnus has become an unmissable part of Largs in recent years having been put in place on the prom in 2013. The sculpture was erected to commemorate the 750th anniversary of the Battle of Largs.

3. Get your photo with Magnus the Viking

Magnus has become an unmissable part of Largs in recent years having been put in place on the prom in 2013. The sculpture was erected to commemorate the 750th anniversary of the Battle of Largs. Photo: Kenny Lam

The Fish Works is a multi-award winning chippy with all their food being made to order. Prepare yourself for a worthwhile wait in the queue as it can get pretty busy but never disappoints. 3, The Promenade, Largs KA30 8BG.

4. Get a fish supper at The Fish Works

The Fish Works is a multi-award winning chippy with all their food being made to order. Prepare yourself for a worthwhile wait in the queue as it can get pretty busy but never disappoints. 3, The Promenade, Largs KA30 8BG. | The Fish Works

