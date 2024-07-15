Seaside Guide: 8 of the best things to do and see in Troon

Glaswegians have been heading “doon the watter” to Troon for decades with the South Ayrshire town still remaining a favourite until this day.
Thousands of golf lovers are set to head to Troon over the next week as Royal Troon once again hosts The Open championship.
Here are eight of the best places to head to in Troon.
1. Go for lunch at Lido Troon
Lido is a great spot to head to in Troon no matter what kind of mood you are in. You can pop in here for a coffee in the morning or meet up with friends for lunch and dinner. 11-17 W Portland St, Troon KA10 6AB. | Lido Troon
2. Have dinner at Scotts
Head down to Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Troon Yacht Haven for bar nibbles, sharing platters, fresh Scottish seafood and prime steak. There is also great sea views from the restaurant. Troon Yacht Haven, Harbour Rd, Troon KA10 6DJ. | Scotts Troon
3. Get an ice cream at the Ice Cream Factory
Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day and one of our favourite spots to head to in Troon for ice cream is the Ice Cream Factory. 5 W Portland St, Troon KA10 6AB. | Ice cream factory
4. Walk along Troon Beach
Troon Beach is a great spot to head to on a sunny day with it also boasting spectacular views across to the Isle of Arran | SNS Group via Getty Images
