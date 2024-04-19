Shopping in Glasgow: AllSaints opens new Silverburn store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British fashion label AllSaints has joined the line-up at leading retail and leisure destination Silverburn, representing a fashion coup for the centre which has secured a raft of new names in recent months.

Opening today (Friday 19 April) AllSaints, a brand synonymous with edgy and distinctive fashion, joins premium names already in situ at Silverburn including Flannels, Rituals and The White Company. The addition of the new brands helped drive Silverburn’s footfall to over 15 million for the first time last year, testament to the calibre of its offer.

Guests can expect AllSaints’ style staples from leather jackets, jeans, hoodies and pattered dresses to classic white t-shirts and accessories.

Retail Director, AllSaints, Frankie Mallinso said: “We are very excited to open our new store in Silverburn. The team is ready to showcase our new summer collection 2024 ‘Access all Areas’, which is a celebration of festivals and music, but don’t worry we still have our core collection with our signature leathers and bold dresses. We hope customers come along today as we’re hosting a launch party and giving away some amazing goodies!”

AllSaints follows a slew of new openings at Silverburn with currency exchange specialist, Eurochange and Swedish electric car manufacturer Polestar’s Showroom taking residency in March. Later this month, Costa Coffee will relocate to a larger unit and Mr. Pretzel will occupy the existing Costa site.

General Manager of Silverburn, David Pierotti said: “We are committed to providing a best-in-class retail and leisure experience for all our guests, and the attraction of big brand names is testament to that.