Glasgow’s retail scene is set to smarten up with the addition of Suited & Booted, who are set to open their first UK store in the city this summer.

Entrepreneurs Ryan Smith, Ayrshire and Calvin Smith, from Edinburgh founded bespoke tailors Suited & Booted Dubai in 2017, after identifying a gap in the region for a premium bespoke product combined with an exceptional customer experience. Seven years later the brand is now renowned in the Middle East and the duo is bringing it home to Scotland.

Located on Montrose Street in the heart of the Merchant City, the 3300 sq ft store will offer an extensive range of bespoke tailored garments for both men and women, plus a diverse range of ready to wear suits - a first for the brand. The suit collection covers everything from business tailoring to tuxedos, wedding suits and smart casual options alongside seasonal and limited collections.

The boutique will be run by Managing Director Dillon Arthur & Store Manager Michael Dixon, who will manage day to day store operations.

Commenting on the expansion Ryan said: “Our concept has thrived in the UAE - we are extremely proud to have built such a strong brand presence in the Middle East, but our dream has always been to bring the brand to the UK and shake up the suiting market.

“With our years of experience in bespoke tailoring, it was important for us to bring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship we possibly could to the collection offered in Glasgow. This collection has been carefully curated over the past 5 years in collaboration with the top suppliers globally.

This is the first time we have offered ready to wear suits - we believe the quality and construction of the product is truly unmatched, and will be highly popular due to both the wide selection available and the competitive price point.

Over the past couple of years we have seen an increased demand in the preference for refined dressing, and this has translated to a surge in bespoke suit sales, while also extending to the heightened popularity of our smart casual products.”

Calvin added: “From the outset, our brand statement has always been “changing the way you experience tailoring”. At Suited & Booted we pride ourselves on being leaders and innovators in bespoke tailoring, and what differentiates our brand is the immense depth of offering. We are excited to bring something completely unique to Scotland with a extensive range of bespoke formal and casual wear products. Any design can be brought to reality, and each item - including knitwear, winter coats, denim and casual wear - is completely customisable and can be created exclusively for you in our made to measure area downstairs.

It’s important to us that every single client who chooses to buy from us receives the same elevated experience, and that starts from the minute you enter one of our stores. We’re extremely excited to launch this concept in Glasgow this summer, and bring something completely new to Scotland.”

The boutique has been designed to reflect the aesthetic of their two UAE locations with a focus on creating a welcoming yet luxurious design that instantly feels like a traditional tailors, with a modern edge. The store fit out is by Dickson Joinery, with bespoke interior design by Lucid Designs.

A private, cordoned off area will be located downstairs to accommodate private group appointments and wedding parties, while a bar and lounge areas will feature to add another element of luxury and experience to the store - these areas will be used for client entertaining and in-store events.

Two private tailoring suites are also being created and will be used for all bespoke appointments, enabling the Suited & Booted team the opportunity to create the most memorable and personalised appointment for each and every client who visits the store.