The highly-anticipated launch sees the brand move into the former Debenhams unit, located at the heart of the centre.

Spread over two floors and boasting an expanded range of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, the unit has been transformed with a new façade and flagship design while featuring Zara’s latest store concept and integrated online services.

Zara’s arrival spearheads a series of new store openings and moves within the centre, which also includes the arrival of Jack & Jones, further strengthening Silverburn’s fashion offering. The Danish brand, known for its stylish menswear, will offer shoppers style staples from its signature high-quality denim and essential basics to sharp suits and premium leather goods.

In addition, Hotel Chocolat opens its doors tomorrow (Friday 21st March) just in time for Mother’s Day and Easter, bringing a luxurious world of chocolate to Silverburn’s guests. The new concept store will be home to the Velvetiser Café, the perfect space to unwind and enjoy a selection of signature chocolate drinks and delectable bakes.

Meanwhile, the hotly anticipated opening of Black Sheep Coffee in early April is set to bring a much-needed caffeine boost to Silverburn. With high-quality, sustainable brews served in a modern, relaxed setting, Black Sheep Coffee is sure to become a go-to for coffee lovers looking to recharge during their visit.

In addition to the exciting new arrivals, Vision Express has this week relocated to a larger, newly-refurbished store, providing guests with an enhanced eye care experience while Fuel Juice Bar will soon undergo a unit refresh, bringing an updated look to its vibrant space in the main atrium.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “The long-awaited launch of the brand-new Zara store marks an exciting new chapter for Silverburn, reaffirming our position as a premier destination for brands seeking exceptional spaces to showcase their offerings.

“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class retail and leisure experience, and the arrival of Zara is a testament to that. It was fantastic to see the first customers step through the doors, and we look forward to welcoming even more in the months ahead.

“With a flurry of new openings on the horizon, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a very exciting year for Silverburn.”

The new openings reinforce Silverburn’s position as the city’s leading shopping, dining, and leisure destination following a record-breaking year for the centre, which saw 15.2 million guests visit throughout 2024. More new stores are primed to open in the coming months including the first Glasgow stores for Spanish retail duo Bershka and Pull&Bear and leading luxury department store H beauty.

Meanwhile, King Pins is set to bring competitive socialising, including bowling and shuffleboarding to Silverburn’s leisure offer when it opens this summer.

1 . Zara Silverburn Shopping Centre Supplied

2 . Zara Silverburn Shopping Centre Supplied

3 . Zara Silverburn Shopping Centre Supplied

4 . Zara Silverburn Shopping Centre Supplied