A popular Glasgow-based fashion brand on a mission to end homelessness has set up shop in the city centre after it was forced to close its West End location due to significant cost increases.

The Blankfaces faced a major challenge when the rent, bills and rates at its west end store more than tripled, meaning founder Gerard McKenzie Govan had to close the premises.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make," said Gerard. "Footfall was down, but costs were going up – it just wasn’t sustainable."

Now, The Blankfaces is launching a pop-up store at The Social Hub, Glasgow’s stylish new hybrid hospitality concept. Part hotel, part student accommodation, and part coworking space, The Social Hub has gained popularity across Europe. The Glasgow location, which opened earlier this year, is the first of its kind in the UK.

The Social Hub workcafé, restaurant and bar are open to the public, as well as a rooftop bar set to open early 2025. The pop-up, in the venue’s foyer, officially opens on Friday, September 27 with a brand-new range of designs.

The new collection includes limited-edition trousers, ponchos, and shirts – all made using organic dry wax cotton and surplus materials from Halley Stevenson in Dundee.

“This collection is limited edition, using end-of-roll materials, so once they’re sold out, they’re gone forever,” said Gerard. “We have exciting plans for this pop-up, and while we’re still looking for a permanent new store, you can find us here at The Social Hub. It’s a great fit for us, as we share the same ethos – The Social Hub is all about real community impact.”

The Social Hub opened in Glasgow earlier this year, and connecting with and supporting community causes is a huge part of its ethos and operation.

“When we heard about The Blankfaces having to close their west end store, we knew we had to step in,” said Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow.

“Since launching earlier this year, we’ve looked for brands we can support that reflect what The Social Hub is all about, and The Blankfaces’ mission to end homelessness through fashion aligns perfectly with our values. Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to support such a meaningful cause.”

The Blankfaces was founded in 2018 with the mission to end homelessness, inspired by Gerard’s upbringing living in a homeless hotel run by his mother in Ayr.

Each piece of clothing is co-created with individuals who have experienced or are currently experiencing homelessness.Not only do these designers receive a portion of the sales revenue, but the rest of the proceeds are channelled back into charitable projects aimed at supporting homeless communities.

The Blankfaces pop-up at The Social Hub launches on September 27.