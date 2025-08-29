Here is when Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street

Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street. Work is underway to prepare the site near the entrance to the St Enoch Centre. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Major global fashion brand UNIQLO has chosen Glasgow as the location for its second Scottish store as part of its latest expansion in Europe. Signage is in place outside the 22,500 square foot store on Argyle Street, part of the St Enoch’s Centre estate, close to H&M and Superdry stores.

The new store has a 44-metre frontage between the entrance to the shopping centre and the H&M store at 55 St Enoch Square. The grand opening of the much-anticipated store will take place on Thursday 2 October.

The UNIQLO store, will be housed within two buildings - the former St Enoch Picture Theatre and an adjacent commercial tenement building. Both are part of the St Enoch Centre estate while facing onto Arygle Street.

Shoppers can expect Uniqlo’s full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children at the new store. In terms of what the brand itself has to offer, it is best recognised for its LifeWear clothing as well as products such as its ultra popular, viral crossbody bag. It may also have a cafe like the Edinburgh store for the Japanese clothing brand originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer.

The brand’s LifeWear clothing is known for its high quality and simple qualities, with items designed to be a functional base for all styles, tastes and settings. Many of the items sold by Uniqlo are also unisex. You can read more about UNIQLO’s first Scottish location here.

The opening announcement states: UNIQLO Argyle Street will open its doors on Thursday, 2 October 2025. This new location reflects UNIQLOs ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, functional, and thoughtfully designed LifeWear to customers across Scotland. The stores will also introduce tailored experiences and services designed to meet the needs of each city’s unique communities.

Located in central Glasgow, the new store will span 1,100 square metres across two floors, offering the full range of LifeWear for men, women, baby and children. The Glasgow store will also feature a dedicated RE.UNIQLO Studio, where customers can repair, remake, and upcycle their favourite garments, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and circular fashion.

UNIQLO is also collaborating with local partners in Glasgow to celebrate community culture and creativity through unique partnerships, local artwork, and launching workshops.As part of its ongoing commitment to community impact, UNIQLO is proud to continue its partnership with Social Bite, a leading social enterprise working to end homelessness. Building on a successful collaboration, UNIQLO is joining forces closely with Social Bite to develop recruitment pathways, including the creation of in-store employment opportunities for individuals supported by the charity.

This initiative aims to provide meaningful and sustainable routes for the workforce. In addition to employment support, UNIQLO staff in Glasgow will be volunteering at the Social Bite Café and participating in clothing donations.

Alessandro Dudech, COO of UNIQLO U.K. said: “UNIQLO is proud to continue investing in the UK retail landscape, further strengthening our presence in Scotland with the opening in Glasgow on October 2nd of our second location in Scotland. This location represents an exciting opportunity to engage more directly with local communities and welcome the many visitors to this vibrant cit. We look forward to introducing even more customers to LifeWear everyday clothing designed with purpose, and guided by the Japanese values of quality, simplicity, and longevity.”