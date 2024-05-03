Shopping in Glasgow: Mango unveils new store at popular Glasgow shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for its quality and unique value proposition, the store will span over 460 m2 and will include Mango’s women’s clothing and accessory lines.

Sustainability and architectural integration are key to Mango design, which is why new stores feature elements such as eco-efficient lighting, heating and ventilation, as well as using sustainable materials including natural paint.

Daniel López, Director of expansion and franchising at Mango, said: “The United Kingdom is one of the priority markets for Mango's international growth. Our opening in Silverburn, Glasgow will help us consolidate the Mango brand in Scotland.”