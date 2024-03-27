Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elaine will join Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts, Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron/Sid, Jenny Gayner as Baroness/Violet, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker. The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts will be shared by Gracie Cochrane, Ayrton English, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning, Charlie McGuire, Jasmine Nyenya, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.

Elaine C. Smith is one of Scotland’s best known performers. For over 30 years she has worked extensively in radio, television, film and theatre. She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Mary Doll, wife of Rab in the six series of the iconic BBC comedy production Rab C Nesbitt which started out as a sketch in Naked Video. Elaine also had leading roles in City Lights and 2000 Acres of Skye. She is one of the few women in the UK to consistently headline in major pantomimes completing eight years at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen and has just finished her 13th year at The King's Theatre for which she won an award as Best Fairy in the British Pantomime Awards in London in 2018.

Elaine started out touring in political theatre with 7:84 Theatre Co and then Wildcat but also with Borderline, the Lyceum Theatre, The Tron and also includes being the original Dolly in The Steamie and in her own company’s production of Shirley Valentine. Elaine was Cora in the original UK tour and West End run of Calendar Girls followed by her portrayal of Susan Boyle in the UK musical tour of I Dreamed a Dream which she co-wrote with Alan McHugh. She has recorded three series of her own award winning STV series Burds Eye View and last year appeared again as the outrageous Christine in the seventh series of the hit BBC sitcom Two Doors Down for which she won a Scottish BAFTA for Best Actress in 2018.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

