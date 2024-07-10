Sir Alex Ferguson has been a long-time supporter of of music and dementia charity Playlist for Life with the former Manchester United manager sitting down to choose some of his favourite songs.

For many years Sir Alex has generously provided support in the form of incredible auction prizes that have raised thousands, allowing the charity to support countless families affected by dementia.

Most recently, the highest bidders at Playlist for Life’s annual golf fundraiser received hospitality tickets to a Manchester United match, to be followed by post-match drinks at Sir Alex Ferguson’s private lounge. The prize was generously donated by Ferguson himself.

Speaking about the importance of music in his life and the charity, Sir Alex Ferguson said: “Music has soundtracked many important moments in my life and I’m pleased to support the charitable work of Playlist for Life, who use music to support people affected by dementia.

“It was enjoyable and at times emotional to look back on the music of my life, and I’ve been told about the many benefits music from the past can have for those affected by dementia.”

Here are the songs which he chose below which can be enjoyed here.

1 . Moon River – Henry Mancini "This is the song that when I’m with my longest and dearest friends from Govan, I always sing. Only they would have the patience to listen to me!"Photo: na

2 . It’s All in the Game- Nat King Cole "This song has a particularly strong memory for me. When I was 17 and playing for Queen’s Park, they used to have an annual snooker competition, which I won. But when I went to receive the prize at the Annual Christmas Dance, they wouldn’t give me it unless I sang. And this was the song I sang."Photo: Submitted

3 . My Own True Love – Tara’s Theme from Gone with the Wind "The theme song from one of the greatest movies of all time. Cathy and I visited Atlanta some years ago when I was studying the American Civil War and visited the house of Margaret Mitchell, author of Gone with the Wind, which is part of the museum tours." | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch