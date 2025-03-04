Glasgow Film Festival: Six films to catch this week during Glasgow Film Festival

It’s yet another busy week at the Glasgow Film Festival, with a mix of classic and new films on offer.
Whether it’s madcap capers or startling adaptations of classic stage productions, there are plenty of options for film fans.
Take a look at our six recommendations for this week at the Glasgow Film Festival.
1. Long Day's Journey Into Night
Jessica Lange and Ed Harris attend the "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Premiere. You can catch the adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic play on Tuesday, 4 March | Getty Images
2. This is England
Shane Meadow's classic 2006 film about a young boy in Thatcher's Britain is one of the best films of the last 20 years. You can catch a special free screening at 10.30am on Wednesday, 5 March Photo: .
3. Bob Trevino Likes It
John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira star in this comedy drama. A young woman searches for her estranged father and strikes up a relationship with a man of the same name. Thursday, 6 March | Getty Images
4. Desire: The Carl Craig Story
A look at the life of legendary Detroit techno DJ Carl Craig. Multiple showings. | Getty Images
