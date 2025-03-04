Glasgow Film Festival: Six films to catch this week during Glasgow Film Festival

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

A look at what’s coming up this week at the Glasgow Film Festival.

It’s yet another busy week at the Glasgow Film Festival, with a mix of classic and new films on offer.

Whether it’s madcap capers or startling adaptations of classic stage productions, there are plenty of options for film fans.

Take a look at our six recommendations for this week at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Jessica Lange and Ed Harris attend the "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Premiere. You can catch the adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic play on Tuesday, 4 March

1. Long Day's Journey Into Night

Jessica Lange and Ed Harris attend the "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Premiere. You can catch the adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic play on Tuesday, 4 March | Getty Images

Shane Meadow's classic 2006 film about a young boy in Thatcher's Britain is one of the best films of the last 20 years. You can catch a special free screening at 10.30am on Wednesday, 5 March

2. This is England

Shane Meadow's classic 2006 film about a young boy in Thatcher's Britain is one of the best films of the last 20 years. You can catch a special free screening at 10.30am on Wednesday, 5 March Photo: .

John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira star in this comedy drama. A young woman searches for her estranged father and strikes up a relationship with a man of the same name. Thursday, 6 March

3. Bob Trevino Likes It

John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira star in this comedy drama. A young woman searches for her estranged father and strikes up a relationship with a man of the same name. Thursday, 6 March | Getty Images

A look at the life of legendary Detroit techno DJ Carl Craig. Multiple showings.

4. Desire: The Carl Craig Story

A look at the life of legendary Detroit techno DJ Carl Craig. Multiple showings. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowFilm
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice