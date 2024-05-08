Six of of the best cocktails from Glasgow Cocktail Week

We visited a number of participating venues to try out their limited edition cocktails.

Kaitlin Wraight
By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 8th May 2024, 16:55 BST

Glasgow Cocktail Week has wrapped for 2024, with bars across the city having celebrated its brewing and lively drinks scene through a range of events, masterclasses and special menu items. Ahead of the event we visited a number of participated venues (of which there was 40+) to try their limited edition creations and discover how they’re made.

We’ve selected a list of six of our favourites from venues including Porter & Rye, The Gate and St Luke’s and the Winged Ox:

Porter & Rye - Da Bomb A whisky based cocktail using 12-year old Aberfeldy

1. Porter & Rye cocktail

Mamasan - The Japanese Pickle Base is Toki, a Japanese whisky

2. Cocktail

Vega - The Bohemian Raspberry Edinburgh Gin-based

3. Vega cocktail

The Finnieston - Sage & Wild Roku gin with special wild berry foam

4. The Finnieston

