Size? and Adidas Originals to release exclusive Glasgow inspired trainer

The trainer launches exclusively this weekend at the World-famous King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

In 2010, size? and adidas Originals came together to debut the Glasgow as an extension of their exclusive ‘City Series’ partnership. And, for size?’s 25th year celebrations, the brands reunite to offer a fresh take on the iconic silhouette.

Adding to the list of cities that size? has reimagined this year, including Dublin, Liverpool and Birmingham, size? and adidas Originals are back with their fourth instalment - Glasgow.

A city renowned for its art and music legacy, the second Glasgow drop pays homage to the club which put Manchester's 5-man rock band on the map, King Tut’s.

Offering a fresh new make-up for the silhouette, the Glasgow arrives wrapped in ‘Maroon’ suede, offset by ‘off-white’ adidas 3-Stripes, heel tab and sock liner - a colour combination that lifts from King Tut’s sign. Sidewall script branding remains true to 2010’s Glasgow, while anniversary footbeds and gum soles underpin all of the above. ‘1/2025’ crests the heels, marking this rare release and limited supply.

Each shoe in the series arrives with a limited-edition booklet, homing in on its chosen city, the tale of its sister, and size?’s longstanding partnership with adidas Originals.

Arriving Saturday 1st November - exclusively at King Tuts, Glasgow - the pair will be available to purchase priced at £110.

A limited run of football influenced scarves will be available with purchase, exclusively at the King Tut’s Glasgow launch.

For anyone who couldn’t get their hands on the pair, size? will open an online draw, Sunday 9th November, via the size?launches app - exclusively for size? access members. Draw entries will close Friday 14th November, followed by a limited nation-wide in-store launch, Saturday 15th November.