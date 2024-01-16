Snow in Glasgow back in time: Over 60 years of history in 18 pictures

We take a look back at photos of Glasgow when the snow has fallen on the city

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice has been issued across parts of Glasgow and the west today with Glaswegians likely to expect snow showers throughout the day.

Although it might be a bit chilly outside, the city does look very picturesque with a light dusting of snow with many keeping up the tradition of headings to one of Glasgow's many parks with their sledges.

We've taken a look back through the archive to look at Glasgow whenever the snow has fallen over the past 60 years.

1 . Snow in Glasgow People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Snow in Glasgow Snow in George Square in the 60s. Photo: TSPL

3 . Snow in Glasgow Easter blizzard in Glasgow - Snow covered cars in St Vincent Street 1963 Photo: Unknown

4 . Snow in Glasgow Duke of Wellington statue outside the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow after heavy overnight snow in December 2000. Photo: Allan Milligan