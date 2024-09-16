Sonica Festival: Free live music and art in Glasgow City Chambers, St Enoch Centre, IMAX, Govanhill Baths and more

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024
Sonica Festival 2024 is the culmination of a celebration of 30 years of Glasgow’s Cryptic as world-renowned award-winning producers of unique experiences. 

The programme has been announced for the eighth edition of Sonica, Glasgow’s large-scale festival for curious minds and adventurous spirits.

From 19th - 29th September, Sonica will bring some of the world’s top music and audiovisual artists to the city, alongside showcasing some of Scotland’s top homegrown talents.

The festival offers a packed 11 days of city-wide live concerts, installations and events at vibrant venues ranging in scale from the IMAX (Scotland’s biggest screen), Tramway One and the Burrell Collection to the Glad Cafe and Govanhill’s Romalav and Offline, alongside Govanhill Baths, CCA, Glasgow City Chambers, the Goethe Institut, New Glasgow Institute, the St Enoch’s Centre and more. Sonica will also be bringing visual art back to the city centre Lighthouse venue since it closed in March 2020. 

SONICA

The festival will open on 19th September with the Scottish premiere of Nati Infiniti at Tramway, the new live audiovisual work created and performed by Nine Inch Nails touring member, sound artist and the first ever Italian inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of fame Alessandro Cortini. Moving from blissful drone music to skewed synthesiser melodies and towering slabs of noise, the one-off live event melds the almost familiar with the distinctly alien. 

A full listing of all the events taking place at the festival can be found here.

