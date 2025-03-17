South Lanarkshire is home to a brilliant collection of parks that are enjoyed by both locals and visitors.
Glaswegians choose these parks to head to if they fancy a day out of the city, with all of these outdoor spaces being the perfect spot to head to with the family.
Here are six of the best parks in South Lanarkshire right now.
1. Chatelherault Country Park
Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton has 500 acres of countryside and woodland and over ten miles of routed pathways. It features an adventure play ground, picnic facilities and is home to a listed 18th century hunting lodge. Carlisle Rd, Ferniegair, Hamilton ML3 7UE. | Visit Scotland
2. Strathaven Park
Award-winning Strathaven Park is a beautiful and peaceful area in the busy market town. Strathaven Park actually comprises two small Parks which are joined; the John Hastie Park which stretches from the town towards the bowling and putting greens also includes two football pitches and tennis courts. The George Allan Park has a boating pond, a miniature railway, which was laid out by the Strathaven Model Railway Society in 1949, and an ornate cast-iron bandstand installed in 1902. Glasgow Rd, Strathaven ML10 6LZ. | Tripadvisor
3. Calderglen Country Park
Calderglen Country Park has a zoo and tropical conservatory, ornamental gardens, nature trails and walks, courtyard café, toddlers' play area, adventure play area and an 18 hole golf course. The park extends along a scenic wooded glen forged out by the Rotten Calder river, a tributary of the River Clyde. Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Rd, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0QZ. | Visit Scotland
4. Castlebank Park
Castlebank Park is a stunning open greenspace in Lanark. The park is popular with local walkers, families and dog walkers. Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the beautifully restored and maintained gardens including the William Wallace Memorial Rose Garden, Bog Garden and Horticultural Centre grounds. St Patrick's Rd, Lanark ML11 9EG. | Discover Lanark