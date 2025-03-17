2 . Strathaven Park

Award-winning Strathaven Park is a beautiful and peaceful area in the busy market town. Strathaven Park actually comprises two small Parks which are joined; the John Hastie Park which stretches from the town towards the bowling and putting greens also includes two football pitches and tennis courts. The George Allan Park has a boating pond, a miniature railway, which was laid out by the Strathaven Model Railway Society in 1949, and an ornate cast-iron bandstand installed in 1902. Glasgow Rd, Strathaven ML10 6LZ. | Tripadvisor