South Lanarkshire's Best Parks Ranked 2025: We rank 6 of the best parks in South Lanarkshire

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

Here’s where our favourite parks in South Lanarkshire rank against each other.

South Lanarkshire is home to a brilliant collection of parks that are enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

Glaswegians choose these parks to head to if they fancy a day out of the city, with all of these outdoor spaces being the perfect spot to head to with the family.

Sign up for our excellent GlasgowWorld newsletter - click here today.

Here are six of the best parks in South Lanarkshire right now.

Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton has 500 acres of countryside and woodland and over ten miles of routed pathways. It features an adventure play ground, picnic facilities and is home to a listed 18th century hunting lodge. Carlisle Rd, Ferniegair, Hamilton ML3 7UE.

1. Chatelherault Country Park

Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton has 500 acres of countryside and woodland and over ten miles of routed pathways. It features an adventure play ground, picnic facilities and is home to a listed 18th century hunting lodge. Carlisle Rd, Ferniegair, Hamilton ML3 7UE. | Visit Scotland

Award-winning Strathaven Park is a beautiful and peaceful area in the busy market town. Strathaven Park actually comprises two small Parks which are joined; the John Hastie Park which stretches from the town towards the bowling and putting greens also includes two football pitches and tennis courts. The George Allan Park has a boating pond, a miniature railway, which was laid out by the Strathaven Model Railway Society in 1949, and an ornate cast-iron bandstand installed in 1902. Glasgow Rd, Strathaven ML10 6LZ.

2. Strathaven Park

Award-winning Strathaven Park is a beautiful and peaceful area in the busy market town. Strathaven Park actually comprises two small Parks which are joined; the John Hastie Park which stretches from the town towards the bowling and putting greens also includes two football pitches and tennis courts. The George Allan Park has a boating pond, a miniature railway, which was laid out by the Strathaven Model Railway Society in 1949, and an ornate cast-iron bandstand installed in 1902. Glasgow Rd, Strathaven ML10 6LZ. | Tripadvisor

Calderglen Country Park has a zoo and tropical conservatory, ornamental gardens, nature trails and walks, courtyard café, toddlers' play area, adventure play area and an 18 hole golf course. The park extends along a scenic wooded glen forged out by the Rotten Calder river, a tributary of the River Clyde. Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Rd, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0QZ.

3. Calderglen Country Park

Calderglen Country Park has a zoo and tropical conservatory, ornamental gardens, nature trails and walks, courtyard café, toddlers' play area, adventure play area and an 18 hole golf course. The park extends along a scenic wooded glen forged out by the Rotten Calder river, a tributary of the River Clyde. Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Rd, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0QZ. | Visit Scotland

Castlebank Park is a stunning open greenspace in Lanark. The park is popular with local walkers, families and dog walkers. Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the beautifully restored and maintained gardens including the William Wallace Memorial Rose Garden, Bog Garden and Horticultural Centre grounds. St Patrick's Rd, Lanark ML11 9EG.

4. Castlebank Park

Castlebank Park is a stunning open greenspace in Lanark. The park is popular with local walkers, families and dog walkers. Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the beautifully restored and maintained gardens including the William Wallace Memorial Rose Garden, Bog Garden and Horticultural Centre grounds. St Patrick's Rd, Lanark ML11 9EG. | Discover Lanark

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South Lanarkshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice