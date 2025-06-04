2 . Visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

And once you have stretched your legs in Kelvingrove Park, you can check out one of the country’s best museums. And don’t forget the daily organ recitals, they really have to be heard to be believed. The gallery is home to one of the best collections you’ll find anywhere including pieces from Sir John Laverty, Alasdair Gray and Salvador Dali’s awe-inspiring Christ on the Cross of St John. For little ones there are plenty of fun activities to keep them interested, and you definitely have to check out the beehive. | John Devlin