How you can spend a day in Glasgow’s West End.

We’re looking at how you can spend a day in Glasgow’s West End - from wanders to gigs, with some food and drink options too.

Glasgow’s West End is one of the city’s most popular destinations for visitors. It has a wealth of things to see and do, with some of the city’s top attractions located there.

With University of Glasgow nearby, there is a large student population meaning that nightlife is at the heart of what the West End has to offer. You’ll find top pubs and cultural spaces right across the area.

We’ve taken a look at how best to spend a day in the West End, keep reading for more.

1. Walk in Kelvingrove Park

If you’re looking for somewhere to stretch your legs in the West End, then there’s no better place than Kelvingrove. You can walk in the shadow of the University of Glasgow as you follow along the River Kelvin. Even if there’s nothing on, it is worth checking out the bandstand. It is a great place to sit, but an even better place to catch a gig - there is a packed programme of events during the summer months. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2. Visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

And once you have stretched your legs in Kelvingrove Park, you can check out one of the country’s best museums. And don’t forget the daily organ recitals, they really have to be heard to be believed. The gallery is home to one of the best collections you’ll find anywhere including pieces from Sir John Laverty, Alasdair Gray and Salvador Dali’s awe-inspiring Christ on the Cross of St John. For little ones there are plenty of fun activities to keep them interested, and you definitely have to check out the beehive. | John Devlin

3. The University Cafe

University Cafe is a West End institution. Known for its ice cream, it has served customers for more than 100 years and has been a go to for people looking to experience the West End. If it is too cold for ice cream then you can try out their incredible breakfasts. | Glasgow Life

4. Go for a pint at Curler's Rest

Curlers Rest is a personal favourite in the West End. It has a cosy feel despite its size, possibly because it is always fairly busy. It has a great drinks selection, with a decent amount on draught and in the fridges. It also has that bit of history - it is the oldest drinking establishment on Byres Road. | Supplied

