Audiences can expect an evening of inspirational comedy and autobiographical material centred around Stefania’s challenging 160 mile non-stop ultra-marathon across the Sahara.

It not only charts her running journey, but that as a female comic and the changing attitudes of British audiences.

Speaking about the latest show, the Italian comic and intensive care doctor said: "The ultra-marathon is a metaphor for the various stages in my life. The moral of the story is not to give up, as you never know how close you are to the finish line!

"The message is even more important for women and I hope it provides the inspiration to move away from conventions and expectations.”

The one-hour show is a unique opportunity to see the comedian contemplate the endurance needed to be a woman in 2024 facing issues such as immigration, religion and life in the UK. It’s motivating, thought-provoking and always funny.

She added: “Ultimately, things haven't changed a lot for women. I ran away from the script of what was supposed to be my life as a ‘conventional’ woman.

"However, there’s a lot of women in previous generations who didn't have that opportunity or voice. But I did and it’s become my duty to speak out as a voice in comedy."

Trust Me, I’m a Comedian is a show that finds the perfect balance between empowerment and addressing gender inequality. Never predictable, Stefania’s mix of high-energy performance and comedy has already earned a loyal fanbase.

From the changing public opinion about her medical profession to the hurdles that Stefania has overcome in the male-orietated world of stand-up comedy.

Stefania says: “I’ve overcome many challenges, but it’s a fantastic time to be a female comedian and a migrant. The UK audiences are smart, contemporary and receptive to hearing new voices. The greatest privilege is to have a voice and that audiences will listen to your stories, this matters to me a lot, especially as a woman and a migrant.”