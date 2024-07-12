Still Game: 7 reasons why Craiglang is one of Glasgow's best neighbourhoods

Most Glaswegians will have heard of Craiglang but may have never visited it but we believe it is one of the best places in Glasgow.
It is a tight-knit community where most folk know each other with the local pub being at the heart of the area where people like to head to.
We have picked out some of the best bits in the area which makes Craiglang a great place to be.
1. Have a pint at The Clansman
The best place to go for a pint in Craiglang is undoubtedly The Clansman who have a regular clientele of locals who stand at the bar. We are a bit unsure about the barman though as any time we've been in and had food the pies are still cold. The Clansman was even once featured in an episode of the popular show Blighty's Hardest Boozers. | BBC
2. Have a cuppa at the Rendezvous Cafe
If you are looking for a place to meet friends and get a cup of tea with a roll, get yourself along to the rendezvous cafe. Just watch you don't end up sitting with a guy called Tam as you'll end up paying for his. | BBC
3. Pop into Harrid's Convience Store
Harrid's Convience Store has been at the heart of Craiglang for decades. Pop in and say hello to Navid and his wife Meena while nicking in for all your groceries. | BBC
4. Stick on a coupon at the bookies
If you enjoy a flutter, get yourself into the bookies where a customer by the name of Winston Ingram once won £32,500 on an accumulator. | BBC
