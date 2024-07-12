Still Game: 7 reasons why Craiglang is one of Glasgow's best neighbourhoods

1 . Have a pint at The Clansman

The best place to go for a pint in Craiglang is undoubtedly The Clansman who have a regular clientele of locals who stand at the bar. We are a bit unsure about the barman though as any time we've been in and had food the pies are still cold. The Clansman was even once featured in an episode of the popular show Blighty's Hardest Boozers. | BBC