Best of Glasgow: Still Game actor Mark Cox on his favourite Glasgow people, places and music

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:49 BST

These are the people, places and music which make Mark Cox proud to be a Glaswegian.

Mark Cox is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable actors having starred as Tam Mullen in the Scottish sitcom Still Game.

He grew up in Glasgow’s East End in Springboig which snuggles in between Carntyne and Easterhouse and attended St Andrew's Secondary School before going on to study at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University School of Drama.

We sat down to speak to Mark about his best of Glasgow at Cafe Gandolfi on Albion Street.

Mark Cox chose Anarkali in Glasgow's Southside as his favourite restaurant in the city. He said that it's a restaurant that takes him back to his youth. It's magic! 531 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BH

1. Anarkali

Mark Cox chose Anarkali in Glasgow's Southside as his favourite restaurant in the city. He said that it's a restaurant that takes him back to his youth. It's magic! 531 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BH | Supplied

The Griffin on Bath Street was picked as Mark Cox's favourite Glasgow pub. It was a popular spot to head to whenever he was doing shows across the road in the King's Theatre. 266 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JP.

2. The Griffin

The Griffin on Bath Street was picked as Mark Cox's favourite Glasgow pub. It was a popular spot to head to whenever he was doing shows across the road in the King's Theatre. 266 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin

Mark Cox picked a Southside coffee shop as his favourite in the city saying: "I like Kothel over in Battlefield at the corner." 236 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9HN.

3. Kothel South

Mark Cox picked a Southside coffee shop as his favourite in the city saying: "I like Kothel over in Battlefield at the corner." 236 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9HN. | Kothel South

Speaking about his favourite venue in the city, Mark Cox said: "I was out seeing a boy called Michael McGovern - Scottish singer songwriter the other night up at The Glad Cafe. It's a very small venue at the back. I like Glad Cafe."

4. The Glad Cafe

Speaking about his favourite venue in the city, Mark Cox said: "I was out seeing a boy called Michael McGovern - Scottish singer songwriter the other night up at The Glad Cafe. It's a very small venue at the back. I like Glad Cafe." | contributed

