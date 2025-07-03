Mark Cox is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable actors having starred as Tam Mullen in the Scottish sitcom Still Game.
He grew up in Glasgow’s East End in Springboig which snuggles in between Carntyne and Easterhouse and attended St Andrew's Secondary School before going on to study at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University School of Drama.
We sat down to speak to Mark about his best of Glasgow at Cafe Gandolfi on Albion Street.
1. Anarkali
Mark Cox chose Anarkali in Glasgow's Southside as his favourite restaurant in the city. He said that it's a restaurant that takes him back to his youth. It's magic! 531 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BH | Supplied
2. The Griffin
The Griffin on Bath Street was picked as Mark Cox's favourite Glasgow pub. It was a popular spot to head to whenever he was doing shows across the road in the King's Theatre. 266 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin
3. Kothel South
Mark Cox picked a Southside coffee shop as his favourite in the city saying: "I like Kothel over in Battlefield at the corner." 236 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9HN. | Kothel South
4. The Glad Cafe
Speaking about his favourite venue in the city, Mark Cox said: "I was out seeing a boy called Michael McGovern - Scottish singer songwriter the other night up at The Glad Cafe. It's a very small venue at the back. I like Glad Cafe." | contributed
