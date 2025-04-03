Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom.

Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.

Not every location where Still Game was filmed is still open or in the same spot, so we wanted to pick out the best which you might want to visit if you are a Craiglang fanatic.

Here are fourteen Still Game locations which you can still visit in 2025.

1 . The Corinthian Jack and Victor to head what is now The Corinthian for a slap up meal to celebrate sixty years of friendship | BBC

2 . Victoria Park Head to the number one bench in Victoria Park with a flask of tea and some sandwiches. Just watch out for any snowstorms. Victoria Park, Glasgow G14 9NW. | BBC

3 . Papa Johns Pizza The pizza shop where Boaby and Stevie try to impress Stacey is Papa Johns Pizza in Broomhill. Broomhill Shopping Centre, Norby Rd, Glasgow G11 7BN. | BBC

4 . Costco Tam enjoys sampling Nut-Nuggies a bit to much at Costco. | BBC