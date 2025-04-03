Still Game Locations: 14 Still Game filming locations you can still visit in Glasgow in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:22 BST

These are some of the Still Game locations which you can still visit in Glasgow in 2025.

Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom.

Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.

Not every location where Still Game was filmed is still open or in the same spot, so we wanted to pick out the best which you might want to visit if you are a Craiglang fanatic.

Sign up for GlasgowWorld’s tri-weekly newsletter - click here.

Here are fourteen Still Game locations which you can still visit in 2025.

Jack and Victor to head what is now The Corinthian for a slap up meal to celebrate sixty years of friendship

1. The Corinthian

Jack and Victor to head what is now The Corinthian for a slap up meal to celebrate sixty years of friendship | BBC

Head to the number one bench in Victoria Park with a flask of tea and some sandwiches. Just watch out for any snowstorms. Victoria Park, Glasgow G14 9NW.

2. Victoria Park

Head to the number one bench in Victoria Park with a flask of tea and some sandwiches. Just watch out for any snowstorms. Victoria Park, Glasgow G14 9NW. | BBC

The pizza shop where Boaby and Stevie try to impress Stacey is Papa Johns Pizza in Broomhill. Broomhill Shopping Centre, Norby Rd, Glasgow G11 7BN.

3. Papa Johns Pizza

The pizza shop where Boaby and Stevie try to impress Stacey is Papa Johns Pizza in Broomhill. Broomhill Shopping Centre, Norby Rd, Glasgow G11 7BN. | BBC

Tam enjoys sampling Nut-Nuggies a bit to much at Costco.

4. Costco

Tam enjoys sampling Nut-Nuggies a bit to much at Costco. | BBC

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice