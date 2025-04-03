Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom.
Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.
Not every location where Still Game was filmed is still open or in the same spot, so we wanted to pick out the best which you might want to visit if you are a Craiglang fanatic.
Here are fourteen Still Game locations which you can still visit in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.