The Still Game star will be performing in Glasgow this autumn.

Comedian, actor, and writer, Mark Cox is set to share stories, memories, and loads of laughs in his brand-new show, which comes to Irvine, Bearsden, Dumbarton, Kilbarchan, and Glasgow later this year.

The show is part of an eleven-date tour of Scotland, organised by Aberdeen-based promoters Breakneck Comedy, which starts in Aberdeen on Saturday 9 August and finishes in Kirkcaldy on Saturday 25 October.

Mark is best-known for his role as self-proclaimed “miserable b*stard” Thomas (Tam) Mullen in the hit Scottish sitcom, Still Game. This brand-new show for 2025 sees Mark share stories from his life and talk about his career. Audiences may even be treated to behind-the-scenes stories about some of Scotland’s best-loved shows.

Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, says “I’m delighted to be working with Mark on this tour, he’s got some amazing stories from throughout his career, so I know audiences are in for a really entertaining evening.

“We’ve recently finished a run of gigs with Mark’s Still Game co-star, Jane McCarry, and the love that people have for the cast and the buzz there is when they talk about the show is truly special to see”.

An Evening with Mark Cox

Saturday 23 August – Irvine – Volunteer Rooms – 8pm

Friday 5 September – Bearsden – Kilmardinny House – 6pm

Friday 24 October – Dumbarton – Denny Civic Theatre – 6pm

Friday 24 October – Kilbarchan – Kilbarchan Performance Arts Centre – 8.30pm

Saturday 25 October – Glasgow – Woodside Hall – 6pm

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule. “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook” says Naz. “It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”