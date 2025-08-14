Stars of the hit BBC and Netflix TV series Still Game are heading out on tour, visiting the O2 Academy Glasgow on Thursday 2 October. Following popular demand and a run of sell-out dates in 2024, Auld Pals: An Evening with the Stars of Still Game is taking to the road again for a limited number of performances.

The production features Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli and Gavin Mitchell, who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boabby the Barman in the award-winning, hit comedy series. The talented ensemble cast have been entertaining audiences for years, with unforgettable performances in some of TV’s biggest comedy shows including Chewin’ the Fat, The Karen Dunbar Show and, of course, Still Game.

Now audiences can get up close and personal with the show’s cast members for an evening of laughter, entertainment, and Scottish wit as they share personal stories from their careers in entertainment, including memories from their time on Still Game. Fans will even get an opportunity to ask the stars their own questions about the iconic TV show in a Q&A session.

Ahead of the tour, Lee Newton of promoter Red Shoe Entertainment said, “The cast had a brilliant time on the show last year and were incredibly touched by everyone’s support, not to mention all the full houses they received across the UK.

“Since the last show, we’ve been inundated with messages from fans, asking if we can get the show out again and we thought it would be rude to let them down. So, we are very excited to take this spectacular line-up of comedic talent to Glasgow this October.

“Whether you’re a Still Game superfan, or just looking for a good time, this show is not to be missed.”

You can book tickets online at: o2academyglasgow.co.uk

O2 Glasgow Academy, 121 Eglinton Street, Glasgow, G5 9NT

Have a look below for Still Game filming locations you can still visit in Glasgow.

1 . The Corinthian Jack and Victor to head what is now The Corinthian for a slap up meal to celebrate sixty years of friendship | BBC

2 . Victoria Park Head to the number one bench in Victoria Park with a flask of tea and some sandwiches. Just watch out for any snowstorms. Victoria Park, Glasgow G14 9NW. | BBC

3 . Papa Johns Pizza The pizza shop where Boaby and Stevie try to impress Stacey is Papa Johns Pizza in Broomhill. Broomhill Shopping Centre, Norby Rd, Glasgow G11 7BN. | BBC

4 . Costco Tam enjoys sampling Nut-Nuggies a bit to much at Costco. | BBC