Strathbungo has been named one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out magazine

International travel and hospitality magazine Time Out has released its seventh annual list of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods, with Strathbungo in Glasgow’s Southside being named one of the coolest.

Taking top spot this year was Notre Dame du Mont in Marseille, France with Strathbungo being listed as one of three neighbourhoods in the UK on the list along with Stokes Croft & St Paul’s, Bristol and Leyton, London.

The top five also includes a concrete jungle in Casablanca, the go-to beach neighbourhood in Bali, a fashion district in Seoul and a charming enclave in Portland. All of the neighbourhoods on the list are amazing places to be right now when it comes to culture, diverse things to do and a great sense of community, places where you can always find affordable food and drink, a buzzing nightlife scene as well as dynamic street life during the day, with unique local businesses, new and old.

Strathbungo was ranked as the 22nd coolest neighbourhood in the world on the annual list, ahead of East Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA and Chacarita, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Each year, Time Out – the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city – curates its list of the Coolest Neighbourhoods in the most exciting cities around the world. To create the ranking this year, Time Out’s global travel editors worked with local, in-the-know Time Out writers and editors across a selection of the world’s best cities and asked them what the coolest neighbourhood in their city is right now, and why. The selection was then narrowed down and ranked using the insight and expertise of Time Out’s global network of city editors and local experts who know their hometowns better than anybody else.

Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, says: “Time Out’s annual ranking of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods celebrates the most unique and exciting pockets of our cities. The neighbourhoods on this year’s list have a lot in common: great places to eat and drink, cutting-edge culture, street life and a thriving community. But they’re also a distinct reflection of their cities, with each of them offering something special you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

“Some have only just reached their moment; others have been ‘cool’ for some time and are finding a new groove – all of them should be on your radar to visit in these cities.”